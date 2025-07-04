Human remains found at site of NorCal fireworks warehouse explosion as recovery efforts continue

ESPARTO, Calif. (KGO) -- Human remains have been found at the site where a fireworks warehouse exploded earlier this week, according to officials with the Yolo County Coroner's Division on Friday.

Investigators say no positive identifications have been made.

Seven people were reported missing after Tuesday's explosion and fire in Esparto.

The companies involved in the facility were licensed for fireworks, but the state fire marshal says they didn't have the right permits to store them there.

Yolo County officials said recovery efforts are expected to continue throughout the weekend.

As the investigation continues, identities of those who were killed not be released until next of kin have been formally notified.

Rescue crews searched on Thursday for seven people missing days after an explosion at a fireworks warehouse in Northern California shook a tiny farming community and forced the cancellation of nearby July Fourth celebrations.

The barrage of fireworks that exploded Tuesday caused a massive blaze that led to other spot fires and collapsed the building in Yolo County about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Sacramento.

The Ramos family came to Esparto hoping to get answers about their missing sons.

A huge explosion set off an hours-long display within a fire that broke out at an Esparto, Calif. facility storying fireworks Tuesday evening.

"Jesus told me, 'Father, I got news for you. Take a seat.' We sat together and he told me, 'You're going to be a grandfather! Congratulations! Be happy. See now. Cruel day. Cruel day," is how Jhony Ramos explains his last conversation with his 18-year-old son, Jesus.

That was two days ago. The same day, Jesus left for the first day of a two-day contract job at the warehouse that stores fireworks, which was located in the middle of a rural field in the small town of Esparto in Yolo County. Tuesday evening, the warehouse caught fire, setting off massive explosions.

Syanna Ruiz, Jesus' girlfriend, says he was trying to find extra work to save money for the baby coming.

Jesus, who lived in Richmond, his older brother, 22-year-old Jhony, Jr., who lived in San Pablo, and their stepbrother, Junior Melendez, are among the seven people missing since Tuesday.

Authorities say two other people, who were not employees, were hospitalized.

"I don't want to see any videos. I don't want to see nothing about this," says Jhony.

At a midday press conference, Yolo County officials did not answer questions about the missing people. But late Thursday afternoon, the family confirmed to ABC7 News that one of the owners of the company informed them this is now a recovery mission, and that the family should expect casualties. ABC7 News has not been able to confirm that with Yolo County officials.

Marisol Ramos says, three days later, and the county still hasn't updated them about her sons.

"They said there were seven people in there, including my three kids. We are not animals. We are not just anybody. We are human beings. I'm a mom, they got brothers and sisters. We miss them. We want to know exactly what's going on," says Marisol.

Three days later and a small number of fireworks continue to go off.

"We thought we were being bombed. War bombed, the way it sounded," says Crystal Tobin, who witnessed the explosion. "There was over two hours of nonstop, nonstop, it didn't stop. You just couldn't even hear anything because it was nonstop going off. And you could see them in the air and everything."

Tobin allowed ABC7 News exclusive access to the 180-acre almond orchard, which is across from the warehouse. She says it was just built within the past year. Tobin says there was a total of five explosions over two hours Tuesday night.

"It was insane. We saw roof parts coming off and out. We saw debris going everywhere. It was insane," says Tobin.

"We cannot move forward until the scene is safe. And I have full confidence that the public safety individuals that are doing everything they can, and with the urgency that is necessary," says Undersheriff Matt Davis with the Yolo County Sheriff's Office.

While Yolo County officials wait for it to become safe to investigate, Darla Robinson, who lives on the almond orchard, wants to know why fireworks were even being stored at the warehouse.

"There is no excuse for that much to be in one spot. Especially out here in this area. It is nothing but a fire zone," says Robinson.

The family was told that drones would be used to fly over the area in search of any form of life.

Yolo County Supervisor for the Area, Angel Barajas, says the county will review all policies and procedures to ensure the company is in compliance.

