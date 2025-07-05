Crews responding to 4-alarm building fire in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Fire crews in Oakland are battling a four-alarm fire in a commercial warehouse Friday afternoon, along with several vehicles on fire, the department said.

At least 75 firefighters are on the scene in the 5200 block of East Eighth Street, a spokesperson for the Fire Department said. The call came in at 4:55 p.m.

Crews are working to tackle the main blaze, plus multiple vehicles, including an RV, which are also on fire, Oakland Fire said. Firefighters are trying to protect multiple structures on the same block as well.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.