  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

How this Bay Area group is working to clean up toxic chemicals in beauty products

Kristen Sze Image
ByKristen Sze KGO logo
Friday, April 26, 2024
How Bay Area group is working to clean up chemicals in beauty products
Campaign for Safe Cosmetics is working clean up toxic chemicals from makeup, skincare and other beauty products

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Many cosmetic products have unsafe ingredients - so why are they still allowed? One Bay Area group is working to keep you safe from toxic makeup.

Chemicals in our makeup, skincare and other beauty products can have an impact on our bodies.

Campaign for Safe Cosmetics Director Janet Nudelman joined ABC7's "Getting Answers" 3 p.m. show to detail how the group is working to clean up those ingredients.

Watch the full interview in the media player above.

Now Streaming 24/7 Click Here

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW