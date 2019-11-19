Kristi Yamaguchi talks growing up in Fremont, how the city is building a better Bay Area

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- One of Fremont's best known residents says the city takes the gold in her book with it's family atmosphere and access to all.We spoke one-on-one with Olympic gold mentalist and Fremont native Kristi Yamaguchi.Yamaguchi said she is "very proud of being a Fremont native!"She describes Fremont as a good place for kids to grow up and has a lot of access for families when it comes to activities they can do together."Well I see Fremont as building a better Bay Area by continuing to have great access to activities for the families. Sporting activities and organizations that can support all of the thing as kids want to do."Yamaguchi's foundation, the Always Dream foundation, also built an all abilities play park in the city and says Fremont officials offered a great location that allows for all to enjoy their park.Listen to ABC7 News Anchor Kristen Sze's full interview with Yamaguchi in the video player above.