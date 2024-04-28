1 killed in crash after car overturns on Southbound Hwy 101 at Oakland Rd. offramp in San Jose: CHP

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- One person is dead after a vehicle overturned on southbound Highway 101 at the Oakland Road offramp in San Jose Sunday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

The vehicle overturned around 6:19 a.m., the CHP said. The vehicle was back on its wheels at 6:20 a.m., blocking two lanes, with debris in two lanes, the CHP added.

It's unclear how many people were in the car at the time.

The CHP said the northbound 880 connector in San Jose was closed for several hours as a result.

The CHP said all lanes reopened at 9:51 a.m.

Bay City News contributed to this report

