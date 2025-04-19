Driver killed after tire struck windshield on I-680 in East Bay identified by coroner

ALAMO, Calif. (KGO) -- The Contra Costa Coroner's Office on Friday identified the driver who was hit and killed by a wheel that flew off a van in Alamo.

The crash victim has been identified as Fernando Ruiz, 61, of San Jose.

A van's rear wheel came off, crossed the freeway and the center divide, and hit the windshield of Ruiz's truck.

Ruiz was the only occupant in the Toyota Tundra pickup truck.

PREVIOUS STORY: Driver killed after tire strikes windshield on I-680 in East Bay

The accident happened Thursday afternoon on Interstate 680 near Stone Valley Road.

It's not known why the tire came off the van. The van driver and his passenger were not injured.

The CHP is investigating the accident.

They are asking witnesses to contact them.

Bay City News contributed to this report