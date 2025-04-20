Trump protest takes over the streets of San Francisco: 'They're stealing our democracy'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Calls against the Trump Administration rang down the streets and through the tunnels Saturday afternoon

"It's awesome to see fellow San Franciscans, you know, making a statement," said Lauren Amundson. "We are sick of it. It's. They're stealing our democracy. It's messed up."

Hundreds marched from Union Square, escorted by police, through Chinatown, ending along Embarcadero.

"I was at Berkeley in the '60s, in '68, so I've been doing this for a long time," said Mark Steinbrink. "I'm so glad to see young people and everyone out here carrying the same banners and making a stand for the same principles."

"For me personally, I feel as if my community, which is LGBTQ+, has been singled out, and we've had a lot of positive things happen over the last few years," said Harry Strait. "And, by using the trans community against all of us, I feel it personally, and people need to realize that we are all a community."

From the fight for transgender rights to reproductive rights, people were protesting everything from Trump's targeting of immigrants to the justice system.

"We've got to do something. Due process is going away," said Andrew Jepsen. "If they can take anyone just by claiming that they're a part of a gang or whatever, they can take any of us."

"I'm really afraid for the future of our country," said Summer Manier. "And the only way of making that known is standing together and actually taking the time to make it inconvenient for the city and calling for change."