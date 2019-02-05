BLACK HISTORY MONTH

Oakland Ed Fund's executive director talks about importance of celebrating African American authors

Joel Mackey, the Executive Director of the Oakland Public Education Fund, stopped by the ABC7 News studios to explain what African American Literature Read-In Week is all about. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
February is black history month and 2019 marks the fifth year of African American Literature Read-In Week.


Joel Mackey is a dedicated nonprofit leader in the East Bay for more than two decades. As an attorney, he brings his background in law and community work to the classroom, teaching a variety of courses at University of San Francisco, San Francisco State University, and California State University East Bay.

Mackey joined ABC7 to talk about the importance and joy of celebrating African American authors and illustrators during Oakland Ed Fund's annual African American Literature Read-In.
