San Francisco celebrates St. Patrick's Day with annual parade

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The biggest St. Patrick's Day celebration on the west coast is back! San Francisco's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade is underway.It started on the corner of Market and 2nd streets at 11:30 am.Liam Frost, the President of the United Irish Societies of San Francisco, talked about the Parade on ABC7's Midday Live yesterday morning.He says you can expect a little bit of everything from dancing, marching bands, and floats.Mayor London Breed will be there, as the grand marshal.An estimated 100,000 people will line up to see the excitement.include the Shamrock run in San Jose, and a festival in Dublin.