LIST: St. Patrick's Day events around the Bay

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- St. Patrick's Day is right around the corner - here's a list of some of the best events across the Bay Area to feel the luck of the Irish.Friday 3/15 shows starting at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., Saturday 3/16 shows at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.Palace of Fine Arts 3601 Lyon Street, San FranciscoTwo days of laughs with a lineup of local Irish heritage comedians. Performances by Andrew Holmgren, Rachel Dee, and Drew Harmon. General admission $20.Saturday 3/16, doors open at 10 a.m. and festivities begin at noon; Sunday 3/17 doors open at 11 a.m. and festivities begin at 2 p.m.10 Mark Lane, San FranciscoFor those looking to start the party early. Live music featuring traditional music and celtic rock. 21+, $15 at the door.Saturday 3/16 11:30 a.m.One of the city's oldest traditions, the St. Patricks day parade will start at the corner of Market and 2nd Streets.Over a Irish dance troupes, marching bands and over a hundred festive floats will march and wind their way to Civic Center. Keep in mind, this year the post-parade festival at Civic Center has been cancelled. Free.Sunday 3/17 1 p.m.-4 p.m.Patrick's Park, 43 Fort Mason 11, San FranciscoA picnic at the park benefiting San Francisco Rocket Dog Rescue. The event will start with dog yoga and a St. Patrick's themed canine costume contest on the red carpet. Free to attend, $22 fee for dog yoga.Sunday 3/17 6:15 p.m. - 9 p.m.75 S. 11th Street, San JoseAn evening of Irish food, drink and music. Start the evening with cocktails, followed by an Irish dinner featuring corned beef and cabbage (vegan option available.) Finish off the evening with a performance of Celtic music by The Kavanaugh Brothers Celtic Experience. $40.