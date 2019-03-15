LIST: St. Patrick's Day events around the Bay

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- St. Patrick's Day is right around the corner - here's a list of some of the best events across the Bay Area to feel the luck of the Irish.
St. Patrick's Day Comedy Weekend Bash:
Friday 3/15 shows starting at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., Saturday 3/16 shows at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Palace of Fine Arts 3601 Lyon Street, San Francisco
Two days of laughs with a lineup of local Irish heritage comedians. Performances by Andrew Holmgren, Rachel Dee, and Drew Harmon. General admission $20.
Get more information here.
15th Annual St. Patrick's Weekend Block Party:
Saturday 3/16, doors open at 10 a.m. and festivities begin at noon; Sunday 3/17 doors open at 11 a.m. and festivities begin at 2 p.m.
10 Mark Lane, San Francisco
For those looking to start the party early. Live music featuring traditional music and celtic rock. 21+, $15 at the door.
Get more information here.
168th Annual San Francisco St. Patrick's Day Parade:
Saturday 3/16 11:30 a.m.
One of the city's oldest traditions, the St. Patricks day parade will start at the corner of Market and 2nd Streets.
Over a Irish dance troupes, marching bands and over a hundred festive floats will march and wind their way to Civic Center. Keep in mind, this year the post-parade festival at Civic Center has been cancelled. Free.
Get more information here.
St. Patrick's Day Dog Parade:
Sunday 3/17 1 p.m.-4 p.m.
Patrick's Park, 43 Fort Mason 11, San Francisco
A picnic at the park benefiting San Francisco Rocket Dog Rescue. The event will start with dog yoga and a St. Patrick's themed canine costume contest on the red carpet. Free to attend, $22 fee for dog yoga.
Get more information here.
San Jose Woman's Club Irish Pub Party:
Sunday 3/17 6:15 p.m. - 9 p.m.
75 S. 11th Street, San Jose
An evening of Irish food, drink and music. Start the evening with cocktails, followed by an Irish dinner featuring corned beef and cabbage (vegan option available.) Finish off the evening with a performance of Celtic music by The Kavanaugh Brothers Celtic Experience. $40.
Get more information here.
