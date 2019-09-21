Community & Events

San Francisco public library celebrating Latino Heritage Month

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Public Library is celebrating Latino Heritage Month with a month-and-a-half of events, called VIVA!

Ileana Pulu, the Youth Development Coordinator for the San Francisco Public Library, lets us know the range of opportunities across the city-- from Mexican mask-making to Puerto Rican Bomba dance to food tasting activities and more!

