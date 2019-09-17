ABC7 Celebrates Latino Heritage Month 2019

El Toro Loco

Panadería La Mejor

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Latino Heritage Month is here and to celebrate we are highlighting Latino organizations, people and culture from the Bay Area all month!"We opened our restaurant in 1996, knowing we'd use our mother's recipes in making traditional Peruvian dishes," said Eduardo, co-owner of restaurant El Toro Loco, as his brother, José, brought out plate after plate of deliciousness. They came from the coast of Lima to the Pacifica coast, sometime in the last century, accompanied by the spirit of Incan culture and the majesty of Machu Picchu. Twenty-three years later, they outgrew their little, red place on Francisco Blvd. and into an expanded, corner location about 20 steps away - today, September 17th, is their 4-month anniversary in their new place. Their business continues to thrive more than ever. Join @abc7newsbayarea in celebrating heritage for the culture José, Eduardo and partner Eric share toward Building A Better Bay Area (BABBA) by serving cuisine that delights all who eat at El Toro Loco Coastal Peruvian Cuisine.Names of the dishes, in order of appearance in this photo carousel:1. Lomo Saltado (on the cover)2. Ceviche de Pescado | Fish Ceviche3. Arroz con Mariscos | Rice with Seafood4. Choros a la Chalaca | Mussels5. Pescado Sudado | Steamed Fish6. Seco de Cordero | Lamb Stew"Abrimos nuestro restaurante en el 1996, sabiendo que íbamos a usar las recetas de nuestra madre en preparar nuestros platos típicos," nos contaba Eduardo, copropietario de El Toro Loco, mientras su hermano, José, sacaba plato tras plato de delicias. Se vinieron de la costa de Lima a la costa de Pacifica, en el siglo pasado acompañados por el espíritu Inca y la majestad de Machu Picchu. Veintitrés años después han crecido y dejado su puestito rojo original y se han mudado a la esquina - ahora, el 17 de septiembre, cumplen su aniversario de 4 meses en el nuevo puesto y su negocio continúa a prosperar. @abc7newsbayarea celebra su patrimonio Peruano por la cultura que Jose, Eduardo y socio Eric comparten a mejorar nuestra comunidad en servir comida que deleita a todos los que comen en El Toro Loco Coastal Peruvian Cuisine.Pan dulce, a sweet treat, perfect for breakfast or anytime and you can even dip it into your coffee (or not). These Mexican pastries come in a variety of shapes, flavors and clever names. What's your favorite? Conchas, cuernos, orejas, roscas, galletas, regañada, trenza, besos y más.We took an early morning trip to Panadería La Mejor on 24th Street in San Francisco to meet the owner: "Soy Carmencita. Soy del D.F. y llevo 26 años como dueña de La Mejor." We got a tour of the bakery, which is as warm and cozy as the pan dulce they serve. In the back, where the ovens are, the delicious smell came alive with the sound of Latin music as the baker shaped the day's product.We're celebrating heritage and we salute Carmen Elias for baking culture into the heart of The City since the early 1990s.