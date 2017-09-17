ABC7's Beyond the Headlines with Cheryl Jennings: Hispanic roundtable

Each week we examine stories that affect people who live and work in the Bay Area.This week's special edition of "Beyond the Headlines" focuses on the Bay Area's culturally rich and growing Hispanic community. The U.S. government defines "Hispanic or Latino" as a person of Spanish culture or origin, regardless of race. This includes people from Cuba, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and South and Central America. Recent census projections show Latinos at almost 18% of the country's estimated 323 million people. In California, the last census reports Latinos and Hispanics as 38% of the state population.ABC7 Mornings' Jessica Castro leads an in-depth discussion with key local leaders regarding some of today's pressing issues in our Hispanic or Latino communities. Topics covered include philanthropy, immigration services, education, and the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy.In addition, our studio guests continue their frank discussion in a digital-only segment featured here. (Recorded 9/13/17)Studio GuestsAnna GagliuffiCommunications Manager, Latino Community Foundation (LCF)Janeth MedinaCorporate Strategy Analyst, Bank of the WestSan Francisco Latino Giving Circle Network, LCFDreamer, DACA RecipientJuan CruzSuperintendent, Franklin-McKinley School DistrictMaricela GutierrezExecutive Director, SIRENAdditional ResourcesABC7 News: Rally Held For DACA Students at UC BerkeleySeptember 5, 2017SIREN 30 Year Anniversary GalaFriday, October 27, 2017San Jose Marriott Hotel, 301 S Market St, San Jose, CA 95113Latino Non-Profit AcceleratorDACA Information Nights (Franklin-McKinley School District)Dates and locations vary6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.