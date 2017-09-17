ABC7's Beyond the Headlines with Cheryl Jennings: Hispanic roundtable

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Each week we examine stories that affect people who live and work in the Bay Area.
This week's special edition of "Beyond the Headlines" focuses on the Bay Area's culturally rich and growing Hispanic community. The U.S. government defines "Hispanic or Latino" as a person of Spanish culture or origin, regardless of race. This includes people from Cuba, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and South and Central America. Recent census projections show Latinos at almost 18% of the country's estimated 323 million people. In California, the last census reports Latinos and Hispanics as 38% of the state population.
ABC7 Mornings' Jessica Castro leads an in-depth discussion with key local leaders regarding some of today's pressing issues in our Hispanic or Latino communities. Topics covered include philanthropy, immigration services, education, and the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy.
In addition, our studio guests continue their frank discussion in a digital-only segment featured here. (Recorded 9/13/17)
Studio Guests
Anna Gagliuffi
Communications Manager, Latino Community Foundation (LCF)
https://latinocf.org
https://twitter.com/latinocommfdn
https://www.facebook.com/latinocommfdn/
Janeth Medina
Corporate Strategy Analyst, Bank of the West
San Francisco Latino Giving Circle Network, LCF
Dreamer, DACA Recipient
https://latinocf.org/latino-giving-circle-network/
https://twitter.com/latinocommfdn
https://www.facebook.com/latinocommfdn/
Juan Cruz
Superintendent, Franklin-McKinley School District
http://www.fmsd.org
https://twitter.com/Franklin_MSD
https://twitter.com/fmsdsupcruz
https://www.facebook.com/franklinmckinleyschooldistrict/
Maricela Gutierrez
Executive Director, SIREN
http://www.siren-bayarea.org/
https://twitter.com/SIREN_BayArea
https://www.facebook.com/sirensj
Additional Resources
ABC7 News: Rally Held For DACA Students at UC Berkeley
September 5, 2017
http://abc7news.com/politics/rally-held-at-cal-for-daca-students/2380428/
SIREN 30 Year Anniversary Gala
Friday, October 27, 2017
San Jose Marriott Hotel, 301 S Market St, San Jose, CA 95113
http://www.siren-bayarea.org/30-year-anniversary-gala
Latino Non-Profit Accelerator
https://latinocf.org/latino-nonprofit-accelerator/
DACA Information Nights (Franklin-McKinley School District)
Dates and locations vary
6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
http://www.fmsd.org/apps/events/
