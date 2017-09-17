BEYOND THE HEADLINES

ABC7's Beyond the Headlines with Cheryl Jennings: Hispanic roundtable

EMBED </>More Videos

This week's special edition of "Beyond the Headlines" focuses on the Bay Area's culturally rich and growing Hispanic community. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Each week we examine stories that affect people who live and work in the Bay Area.

This week's special edition of "Beyond the Headlines" focuses on the Bay Area's culturally rich and growing Hispanic community. The U.S. government defines "Hispanic or Latino" as a person of Spanish culture or origin, regardless of race. This includes people from Cuba, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and South and Central America. Recent census projections show Latinos at almost 18% of the country's estimated 323 million people. In California, the last census reports Latinos and Hispanics as 38% of the state population.

ABC7 Mornings' Jessica Castro leads an in-depth discussion with key local leaders regarding some of today's pressing issues in our Hispanic or Latino communities. Topics covered include philanthropy, immigration services, education, and the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy.

In addition, our studio guests continue their frank discussion in a digital-only segment featured here. (Recorded 9/13/17)

Studio Guests

Anna Gagliuffi
Communications Manager, Latino Community Foundation (LCF)
https://latinocf.org
https://twitter.com/latinocommfdn
https://www.facebook.com/latinocommfdn/

Janeth Medina
Corporate Strategy Analyst, Bank of the West
San Francisco Latino Giving Circle Network, LCF
Dreamer, DACA Recipient
https://latinocf.org/latino-giving-circle-network/
https://twitter.com/latinocommfdn
https://www.facebook.com/latinocommfdn/

Juan Cruz
Superintendent, Franklin-McKinley School District
http://www.fmsd.org
https://twitter.com/Franklin_MSD
https://twitter.com/fmsdsupcruz
https://www.facebook.com/franklinmckinleyschooldistrict/

Maricela Gutierrez
Executive Director, SIREN
http://www.siren-bayarea.org/
https://twitter.com/SIREN_BayArea
https://www.facebook.com/sirensj

Additional Resources

ABC7 News: Rally Held For DACA Students at UC Berkeley

September 5, 2017
http://abc7news.com/politics/rally-held-at-cal-for-daca-students/2380428/

SIREN 30 Year Anniversary Gala
Friday, October 27, 2017
San Jose Marriott Hotel, 301 S Market St, San Jose, CA 95113
http://www.siren-bayarea.org/30-year-anniversary-gala

Latino Non-Profit Accelerator
https://latinocf.org/latino-nonprofit-accelerator/

DACA Information Nights (Franklin-McKinley School District)
Dates and locations vary
6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
http://www.fmsd.org/apps/events/

Click here to see more episodes of Beyond the Headlines with Cheryl Jennings
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societybeyond the headlinescommunityhispanichispanic heritage monthcultureSan FranciscoSan JoseSan MateoOakland
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Beyond the Headlines with Cheryl Jennings
BEYOND THE HEADLINES
ABC7's Beyond the Headlines with Cheryl Jennings: LGBT roundtable
ABC7's Beyond the Headlines with Cheryl Jennings: African-American Roundtable
ABC7's Beyond the Headlines with Cheryl Jennings: Asian Pacific American Roundtable
ABC7's Beyond the Headlines with Cheryl Jennings: PBWC Conference in SF
More beyond the headlines
SOCIETY
Teens experience prom night at East Bay medical center
Volunteers clean up California's coast
Hispanic Heritage Month
PG&E: El Cerrito customers can expect brief outage Thursday night
More Society
Top Stories
BART passenger says someone tried to rob her with note
2017 Emmys Red Carpet
Teens experience prom night at East Bay medical center
UK terror threat lowered after second man arrested in London Underground attack
Brentwood family terrorized by flock of nesting birds
4 Americans attacked with acid in Marseille
Unprovoked attack at MacArthur BART station ends with arrest
New Sonoma County court system leaves public defender frustrated
Show More
Caltrans implodes old Bay Bridge foundation
Volunteers clean up California's coast
Bay Area Weekend Events: Sumo wrestling, beach cleanup, beer tasting
Man falls off Ferris wheel attempting to rescue 2 boys
St. Louis protest over ex-cop's acquittal turns violent for a 2nd night
More News
Top Video
Teens experience prom night at East Bay medical center
Brentwood family terrorized by flock of nesting birds
Caltrans implodes old Bay Bridge foundation
Volunteers clean up California's coast
More Video