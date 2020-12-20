Community & Events

Warriors star Stephen Curry, family hand out food to thousands in need at Oakland Coliseum

By ABC7 News Staff
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and his family were out in Oakland on Saturday spreading some Christmas cheer with a holiday food giveaway.

RELATED: Golden State Warrior Stephen Curry surprises Oakland community group with new truck

The celebrated point guard joined his nonprofit Eat, Play, Learn Foundation in handing out goodies and food to more than 1,000 families in need at the Oakland Coliseum.

RELATED: Warriors launch auction to help save fan's West Oakland blue and gold home

Each family that attended the event also received a $250 debit gift card.
Ayesha and Steph's kids were helping out in the giveaway as well.

RELATED: Warriors unveil 'Oakland Forever' jerseys honoring 'We Believe' team

The Saturday holiday event was held drive-thru style, and social distancing was enforced.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsoaklandcommunity serviceholidaysocietygolden state warriorsoakland coliseumfamilyfood drivebasketballstephen currydonationscovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officials investigate shooting at Milpitas' Great Mall
These 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
Deal reached on economic-relief bill, $600 stimulus payments
Bay Area yoga studio continues to defy state health order
LIVE: Watch ABC7's holiday yule log
Firefighters among 1st to get COVID-19 vaccine in Alameda Co.
Will holiday travelers arriving to Bay Area quarantine?
Show More
Apple to temporarily close all CA stores due to COVID-19 case surge
Nearly 1M in CA may have to pay back some unemployment benefits
SJSU beats Boise State in MWC championship
This week on ABC7 Bay Area app
COVID vaccine: Wealthy patients offering to pay to cut in line
More TOP STORIES News