Take a tour of San Mateo's CuriOdyssey with ABC7 News Anchor Ama Daetz

By
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) -- ABC7 News Anchor Ama Daetz shows us around CuriOdyssey!

CuriOdyssey is a science playground and zoo right in our own backyard.



I love taking my daughter to CuriOdyssey because she can get up close to all the animals, learn from science experiments and just have fun!

It's a great place to take little kids because there's plenty to see, without it being too big and overwhelming.

It's located at Coyote Point Recreation Area in San Mateo, which is wooded and gorgeous.

So you can enjoy CuriOdyssey, then take a stroll in the park or along the water.

Watch the video posted above to learn more about all CuriOdyssey has to offer and how to plan a trip!
