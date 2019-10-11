SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Fleet Week is underway in San Francisco. Prior to Friday's Blue Angels airshow, the annual Parade of Ships was held.
SF FLEET WEEK 2019: Blue Angels schedule, airshow lineup, and list of other events
The fleet arrived in San Francisco Bay, parading under the Golden Gate Bridge.
It included five U.S. Navy ships, joined by a Coast Guard cutter, the Army Corps of Engineers and a representative from the Royal Australian Navy.
VIDEO: What is San Francisco's Fleet Week?
The San Francisco Fire Department's fire boat was the lead escort.
For more information about Fleet Week, click here.
Take a look at the latest news and best videos from Fleet Week here.
VIDEO: Ships arrive in San Francisco Bay for Fleet Week's Parade of Ships
FLEET WEEK
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News