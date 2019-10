VIDEO: Ships arrive in San Francisco Bay for Fleet Week's Parade of Ships

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Fleet Week is underway in San Francisco. Prior to Friday's Blue Angels airshow, the annual Parade of Ships was held.The fleet arrived in San Francisco Bay, parading under the Golden Gate Bridge.It included five U.S. Navy ships, joined by a Coast Guard cutter, the Army Corps of Engineers and a representative from the Royal Australian Navy.The San Francisco Fire Department's fire boat was the lead escort.For more information about Fleet Week, click here