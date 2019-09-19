San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose vying for volunteers for Coastal Cleanup Day

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- California's annual Coastal Cleanup Day is about more than helping the environment in the Bay Area.
The mayors of San Francisco, Oakland, and San Jose are all taking part in the Battle for the Bay Clean Up Challenge, competing to see who can recruit the most volunteers for a day of trash removal and habitat restoration on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf kicked off the friendly challenge in early September. Schaaf agreed to perform the cleanup in Giants gear if San Francisco wins. Breed agreed to wear A's gear if Oakland wins. San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo joined the fray just days ago.
Volunteers can register online by clicking here. As of this writing, Oakland held a narrow lead over San Francisco.
