FLEET WEEK

Blue Angels soar over San Francisco for Fleet Week

EMBED </>More Videos

The Blue Angels showed off their impressive aerial maneuvers over San Francisco on Friday. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
One million people are expected to watch the famed Blue Angels show off their impressive aerial maneuvers over the city this weekend.

Geno Garciano from Simi Valley arrived Thursday night, with cameras and binoculars, to grab a spot San Francisco's waterfront to watch the Blue Angels perform.

SCHEDULE: SF Fleet Week 2018

"I'm ex-military and my son's in the Marines. Watching the show gives me a good feeling, a sense of pride," said Garciano.

Fleet Week organizers estimate one million spectators will converge on San Francisco's waterfront over the three-day event near the Marina Green.

"We encourage everyone to come but use public transportation and leave your car at home if you can," said USMC Maj. Scott Sasser.

RELATED: Visitors tour state-of-the-art combat ships as part of SF Fleet Week

The air show runs from 12-4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Find full coverage on Fleet Week here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsfleet weekwhere you livebay area eventsnavyair showmarinesarmyair forcemilitaryveteranveteranstourismblue angelsairplaneSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
SCHEDULE: SF Fleet Week 2018
FLEET WEEK
Blue Angels make presence known with practice session over SF
Visitors tour state-of-the-art combat ships as part of SF Fleet Week
SCHEDULE: SF Fleet Week 2018
It's Fleet Week! Blue Angels spotted at Oakland Airport
More fleet week
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Discover Polk officially launches as San Francisco's 16th Community Benefit District
Blue Angels make presence known with practice session over SF
ABC7 Celebrates Latino Heritage Month 2018
2018 Girls Festival being held in Santa Clara this weekend
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Lawsuit alleges LaCroix contains cockroach insecticide ingredient
New street closure announced as officials prepare to fix SF transit center
SCHEDULE: SF Fleet Week 2018
Big rig carrying 27 tons of concrete sand overturns on I-680
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Chicago officer found guilty of 2nd-degree murder
2-year-old dies after wind gust blows over bounce pad
Several suspects sought in Alamo home invasion robbery
Nonprofit raises nearly $34 million to help North Bay wildfire victims
Show More
Senator Collins backs Kavanaugh, paving way for confirmation
Study: Therapy dogs can spread superbugs to kids
Welch's debuts line of frozen avocados
Mega Millions jackpot at $420M ahead of tonight's drawing
TIMELINE: Police shooting deaths that shocked the nation
More News