Blue Angels soar over San Francisco for Fleet Week

One million people are expected to watch the famed Blue Angels show off their impressive aerial maneuvers over the city this weekend.Geno Garciano from Simi Valley arrived Thursday night, with cameras and binoculars, to grab a spot San Francisco's waterfront to watch the Blue Angels perform."I'm ex-military and my son's in the Marines. Watching the show gives me a good feeling, a sense of pride," said Garciano.Fleet Week organizers estimate one million spectators will converge on San Francisco's waterfront over the three-day event near the Marina Green."We encourage everyone to come but use public transportation and leave your car at home if you can," said USMC Maj. Scott Sasser.The air show runs from 12-4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.