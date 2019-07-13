World's largest bounce house makes first of four Bay Area stops in Morgan Hill

The Big Bounce America is that times 11,000.
The Guinness World Record certified biggest bounce house in the world made the first of 4 Bay Area stops today in Morgan Hill, Calif.
It brought hundreds of people of all ages out to enjoy the fun.
In case you guys didn’t know, I have the best job ever! Check out todays office! #TheBigBounce pic.twitter.com/l9b2RDIhQt— Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) July 12, 2019
"Bounce houses are great," Tour Manager Danielle Hodge said. "Remember when you were a kid and you were just bouncing around? Maybe not everyone got to experience that. If you didn't, now is the perfect time. This is different because it's huge," Hodge said. "It's more than 11,000 square feet. How often do you get to go into a house that big?"
Yes, at more than 11,000 square feet, this place is big enough to live in.
However, rent is said to be pretty expensive due to inflation.
No one was setting up shop here, however.
It was a day of fun, but some realized fast that it's also a great workout.
"It's my first time being here and it was a real surprise," said. "I was surprised at how much of a physical toll it would take on me."
Once you worked through the tiredness, there was multiple different areas to check out.
Of course, there was the "Big Bounce", which is the largest jump house.
There is also a 900 foot long obstacle course, giant slides, ball pits, mazes and much more.
It truly is a place for anyone who likes to have fun.
"It had a lot of different things in it and a lot of variety," said. "I think it's meant for all ages."
If you missed out on the fun, there are still more stops on the Big Bounce America Tour.
The world's largest bounce house will be in Morgan Hill, Calif. on July 13, 14, 19, 20 and 21.
It will stop in Santa Rosa, Calif. on August 30 and 31 as well as September 1.
Then the tour will head to the East Bay and stop in Oakland, Calif on September 6,7 and 8.
Finally, you can catch the Big Bounce in San Francisco, Calif. on September 13, 14 and 15.
For more information on the tour, visit the Big Bounce website here.
This place holds the Guinness World Record for the biggest jumphouse in the world. It covers more than 11,000 square feet! And my friend @WillsMaxwell tells me you can basically set up shop in a place like this if you want! 😂 pic.twitter.com/lJt1Hfjj4C— Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) July 12, 2019