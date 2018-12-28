CORPORAL RONIL SINGH

Community holding vigil for slain Newman Police Corporal Ronil 'Ron' Singh

A grieving community in Northern California is taking its first steps toward healing - a vigil is being held for Corporal Ronil "Ron" Singh. (KGO-TV)

NEWMAN, Calif. (KGO) --
A grieving community in Northern California is taking its first steps toward healing. A vigil is being held for Corporal Ronil "Ron" Singh.


The 33-year-old officer, who came to the U.S. from his native Fiji, was shot early Wednesday after stopping the man he suspected of driving drunk in Newman.

Authorities announced an arrest in the case on Friday.

Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood told reporters that Gustavo Perez Arriaga surrendered without incident. Youngblood says the 33-year-old Mexico native came out of a home in Bakersfield with his hands up after SWAT officers came to arrest him Friday.

VIDEO: Brother of Newman Corporal Ronil Singh thanks officers for capturing suspect

He says that besides Perez Arriaga's brother and co-worker, three others were arrested on suspicion of helping the suspect elude authorities.

There was a gunfight as the K-9 officer "absolutely tried to defend himself" but he apparently didn't hit the suspect, said Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson, whose agency is leading the investigation.

Singh is being remembered by the chief as an "American patriot."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
CORPORAL RONIL SINGH
