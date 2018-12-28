The 33-year-old officer, who came to the U.S. from his native Fiji, was shot early Wednesday after stopping the man he suspected of driving drunk in Newman.
Authorities announced an arrest in the case on Friday.
Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood told reporters that Gustavo Perez Arriaga surrendered without incident. Youngblood says the 33-year-old Mexico native came out of a home in Bakersfield with his hands up after SWAT officers came to arrest him Friday.
VIDEO: Brother of Newman Corporal Ronil Singh thanks officers for capturing suspect
He says that besides Perez Arriaga's brother and co-worker, three others were arrested on suspicion of helping the suspect elude authorities.
There was a gunfight as the K-9 officer "absolutely tried to defend himself" but he apparently didn't hit the suspect, said Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson, whose agency is leading the investigation.
Singh is being remembered by the chief as an "American patriot."
#RIGHTNOW Hundreds have gathered in Newman’s Downtown Plaza for tonight’s vigil. His entire family, including his wife and 5-month-old son, are here. Watch: https://t.co/O5nInYZcCL #abc7now pic.twitter.com/QwMmYbXmBx— Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) December 29, 2018
#RIGHTNOW American flag and flag with thin blue line will go up momentarily. Fire Dept. working to get everything in place, ahead of community vigil for fallen Newman Police Corporal Ronil 'Ron' Singh. Vigil begins at 6 p.m. #abc7now #Newman pic.twitter.com/vV5HMBpufx— Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) December 29, 2018
#RIGHTNOW If you look closely, you can see a thin blue line wrapped around the Newman Christmas tree. Thin blue line, of course, honoring Newman Police Corporal Ronil 'Ron' Singh. #abc7now #Newman pic.twitter.com/NtmePQ0frY— Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) December 29, 2018
#RIGHTNOW Town of Newman is preparing for a 6 p.m. vigil, honoring Newman Police Corporal Ronil 'Ron' Singh. He was killed early Wednesday morning during a traffic stop. His suspected killer has been arrested. I’ll have your live look in about 45-minutes. #abc7now #Newman pic.twitter.com/JnJJeWoGXy— Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) December 29, 2018