Large fire burning at abandoned Concord restaurant in strip mall, partial roof collapse

Crews are on scene of a large fire burning at an abandoned restaurant in Concord Friday morning, where part of the roof collapsed causing firefighters to retreat.

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews are on scene of a large fire burning at an abandoned restaurant in Concord Friday morning.

It is in a strip mall on Willow Pass Road, not far from Highway 242.

According to Contra Costa County Fire, it started around 4 a.m. on the outside of the building. The fire then grew and moved inside the building.

Officials say firefighters were inside the building when part of the roof collapsed. They then pulled out of the building and went defensive.

As of 6 a.m. the fire is still burning.

The cause of the fire is not known as of now.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live



