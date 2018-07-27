Containment grows on Ferguson Fire, almost 46,000 acres burned

FIRE INFO

Highway 41/Wawona Road is closed from the Yosemite Valley, through Wawona, to the park's south gate.

Highway 140 is closed from 1.9 miles east of Midpines to the Cedar Lodge area.

Big Oak Flat Road is closed from the Highway 120 junction at Crane Flat to the Yosemite Valley.

El Portal Trailer Court

Incline Rd from Clearing House to the last BLM campground

Cedar Lodge/Indian Flat Campground

Savage's Trading Post

Rancheria Flat - Government Housing

Old El Portal (including Yosemite View Lodge)

Foresta

Yosemite West

Old Yosemite Road

Ponderosa Basin

Anderson Valley

Lush Meadows

Triangle Road from Darrah Road in the Lushmeadows area to Hwy 49 South and all side roads

East Westfall Road to Chowchilla Mountain Road and all side roads

Tip Top Road from Triangle Road to Gunther Road including Gunther Road

Highway 49 South from Stumpfield Mountain Rd to the Mariposa Madera County Line (including Kimble Rd, Stumpfield Mountain Rd, Watt Rd)

Ponderosa Basin

Triangle Rd from Jerseydale Rd to Hwy 49 South (including all side roads)

Darrah Rd from Triangle to Sherrod Rd

East side of Hwy 49S from Darrah Rd to Harris Rd (including Boyer Rd, Woodland Area, Wass Rd, Tip Top Rd)

New Life Christian Church (at capacity) - 5089 Cole Rd, Mariposa

- 5089 Cole Rd, Mariposa Mariposa Elementary School - 5044 Jones St, Mariposa CA 95338

The Ferguson Fire near Yosemite National Park is growing but so is containment. It's burned more than 45,911 acres and is 29-percent contained.There is a bright spot as of Friday morning for a group of residents affected by the fire-- mandatory evacuations were lifted Thursday night for folks living on Jerseydale Road.On Thursday, the fire grew nearly 1,000 acres as firefighters burned vegetation from containment lines back toward the fire. It was to expand buffers around the communities of Yosemite West and El Portal.Meanwhile, favorable conditions and light winds helped firefighters to move the fire back toward the southern perimeter's containment lines.For anyone wanting more information about the fire, the next community meeting is scheduled for Friday at 6:00 p.m. at Tenaya Elementary School in Groveland.More than 3,800 personnel are fighting the fire and seven people have been injured, with one fatality. Cal Fire Dozer Operator, Braden Varney, died trying to contain the fire.These areas are currently under a mandatory evacuation:Friday, July 27 at 6 pmTenaya Elementary School5007 Fairgrounds RoadMariposa CA 95338Small Animals:SPCA5599 California 49Mariposa CA 95338Large Animals:Mariposa County Fairgrounds5007 Fairgrounds RoadMariposa CA 95338