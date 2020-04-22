Coronavirus

Coronavirus News: New York cats are 1st pets in US to test positive for COVID-19

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK -- Two cats living in separate areas of New York state are the first pets in the United States to test positive for COVID-19.

The felines had mild respiratory illness and are expected to make a full recovery, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In a statement, the agencies said a veterinarian tested the first cat after it showed mild respiratory signs. No humans in the household were confirmed to be ill with COVID-19.

The agencies said the virus may have been transmitted to this cat by mildly ill or asymptomatic household members or through contact with an infected person outside its home.

Samples from the second cat were taken after it's owner tested positive for COVID-19 and then the animal showed signs of respiratory illness. Another cat in the household has shown no signs of illness.

This comes weeks after a tiger at New York City's Bronx Zoo tested positive for COVID-19.

The tiger, a 4-year-old female Malayan tiger named Nadia, developed a dry cough and a decrease in appetite. The zoo said the cats were infected by a person caring for them who had COVID-19 but was asymptomatic or had not yet developed symptoms.

RELATED: Tiger at Bronx Zoo in New York City tests positive for new coronavirus

The CDC said there is no evidence that pets play a role in spreading the virus in the United States, yet further studies are needed.

Until more is known, the CDC recommends the following:
  • Do not let pets interact with people or other animals outside the household.
  • Keep cats indoors when possible to prevent them from interacting with other animals or people.
  • Walk dogs on a leash, maintaining at least 6 feet from other people and animals.
  • Avoid dog parks or public places where a large number of people and dogs gather.


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkcatscoronaviruspetsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 grow to 729
Coronavirus News3 p.m.: ABC7 special coverage of COVID-19 pandemic in Bay Area
Newsom announces steps toward reopening, declines to give specific date
2 friends hold concert for Pearland nursing home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: SF mayor announces expansion of COVID-19 testing for essential employees
Newsom announces steps toward reopening, declines to give specific date
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Here's when researchers project California can reopen
6 Bay Area counties now enforcing face mask requirements
How to fight climate change with your food choices
Santa Clara Co. says 3 died of COVID-19 before US's 1st recorded death
Show More
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Coronavirus updates: Bay Area face coverings rules enforced, SF testing expands
CDC head warns of 2nd COVID-19 wave that could be worse
Watch the Jersey 4 Jersey benefit here!
More TOP STORIES News