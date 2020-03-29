Music brings people together, helps with coping amid COVID-19 crisis

Staying home, quarantined, isolated -- this is the world we now live in with the novel coronavirus pandemic and finding ways to cope amidst trying times has turned into inspiration for some.
From the Italian serenades, and balcony concerts, people are taking music to a whole new level.
Musicians with the Toronto symphony performed Copeland's "Appalachian Spring." Members of the Rotterdam Philharmonic played Beethoven's "Ode to Joy," and many others sang together through video chat.
Music is a universal language bringing harmony, humanity, and hope.
