Health & Fitness

NYC 11-year-old writes book about self-love to help lift children's spirits during pandemic

By Lauren Glassberg
NEW YORK CITY -- An 11-year-old boy from New York City used his downtime during the coronavirus pandemic to write a book.

It's called "Me and My Afro" and it's meant to help other children who may be struggling mentally because of the situation.

"People need inspiration," Aiden said. "They're probably feeling down. Because of the pandemic kids can't play outside. They have to wear masks and that's wack. So I decided to make a book about self-love and that would get them energetic and feeling much better."

MORE: New Marvel comic book celebrates nurses as health care superheroes
EMBED More News Videos

Marvel Comics and Allegheny Health Network say they have collaborated to celebrate real-life health care heroes with a new comic book.


Aiden, who lives on the Upper East Side, bounced many of his ideas off his mentor 27-year-old Spencer Jaffe.

"I got to see a lot of the pages and ideas going into the book, but Aiden had full creative control," Jaffe said.

"He is the one who made me push to get to my goal to publish this book," Aiden said.

The two have been a team for three years, partnered through the Big Brothers Big Sisters of New York City mentoring organization.

There was something I saw in Aiden I saw in myself when I was his age: inquisitive, shy but a little something underneath, something excited," Jaffe said.

"I thought he was exactly like me, he liked the same things I did, except the basketball team, he likes the Bucks and I like the Golden State Warriors," Aiden said.

MORE: Chapman University students surprise professor over Zoom
EMBED More News Videos

"You're gonna make me cry." In a heartwarming Zoom surprise, students at Chapman University thanked their professor for having such a meaningful impact on their lives.


Their usual outings pivoted to online chess games and virtual chats during the pandemic.

While Spencer is technically the "big brother," it's a two-way street.

"He is a really strong go-getter and he works really hard to accomplish his goals. It's honestly something I can learn a lot from," Jaffe said.

"I want kids to love themselves and love the way they are, love their hair, and be a leader and not a follower," Aiden said.

As for Aiden's afro, he's looking forward to growing it out again, the bigger, the better.

MORE: Woman raises money for elderly veteran who took delivery job to help repair his roof
EMBED More News Videos

The woman learned the elderly man was a veteran who suffered a stroke this year and had to learn how to walk again.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york cityhealthchildrenmedicalbookscoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Azar: FDA expected to greenlight Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
Pence, wife Karen, surgeon general get COVID-19 vaccines on-camera
These 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
COVID-19 updates: Nancy Pelosi receivesCOVID-19 vaccine on Capitol Hill
Fraudulent CA unemployment claims filed in name of US senator
Only 1 CA region not under stay-at-home order
Woman who nearly died from COVID-19 still hesitant to take vaccine
Show More
This week on ABC7 Bay Area app
Vaccine Watch: Getting Answers Town Hall today
SF orders mandatory quarantine for incoming travelers
Building a Better Bay Area: Vaccine Watch
CA's next vaccine shipment will be smaller than expected, Newsom says
More TOP STORIES News