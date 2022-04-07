Coronavirus

Bay Area doctor pleads guilty to selling fake COVID-19 vaccine cards, immunization pills

The doctor allegedly claimed the pills contained the COVID virus and would generate lifelong immunity by creating antibodies.
EMBED <>More Videos

Napa doctor pleads guilty to selling fake COVID vaccine cards

NAPA, Calif. -- A Napa woman pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to selling forged U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccination cards and fake COVID-19 immunization pills, according to the Department of Justice.

Federal investigators arrested Juli Mazi, a 41-year-old licensed homeopathic doctor, last July after receiving a tip that she had sold the fake treatments to the tipster's family members.

According to court documents, Mazi falsely claimed that the pills contained a small amount of the COVID virus and would generate lifelong immunity by creating antibodies.

Mazi also sent U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccination cards to the source's family members that included specific vaccine lot numbers and instructions for how to falsify that they had received the two-dose Moderna vaccine when they had not received any of the three federally authorized COVID vaccines.

VIDEO: As XE variant emerges in the Bay Area, expert says 1 thing could bring back mask mandates
EMBED More News Videos

As the highly transmissible XE variant emerges in the Bay Area, are we due for another mask mandate?



Further investigation found that Mazi had provided fake vaccination cards to more than 200 people as well as fake immunization pills for vaccinations required for children to attend school and fraudulent vaccine cards her customers planned to submit to schools as proof that their child had received the requisite vaccinations.

Mazi sold the fake vaccination cards for childhood immunizations to more than 100 people, according to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California Stephanie Hinds, whose office prosecuted the case.

"Mazi's fake health care records scheme endangered the health and well-being of students and the general public at a time when confidence in our public health system is of critical importance," Hinds said in a statement.

RELATED: FDA panel considers what COVID shots we'll need next

Mazi pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of making false statements related to health care matters, which carry a combined maximum prison sentence of 25 years.

Each charge also includes a maximum $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

Mazi's scheme was initially reported to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office of the Inspector General.

The HHS-OIG's San Francisco Regional Office and the FBI's San Francisco Field Office assisted in the investigation of Mazi's scheme.

WATCH: Is 2022 the last year of the COVID pandemic? What experts say could come after omicron wave
EMBED More News Videos

Some speculate that the omicron variant could mean the beginning of the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's a look inside hospitals and labs trying to answer that question.



"During a time when the public has been heavily reliant on our medical professionals for advice and guidance, Mazi has brazenly violated the trust of the public by instilling fear and spreading misinformation surrounding COVID-19 immunizations and treatments," said Luis Quesada, the assistant director of the FBI's Criminal Investigative Division.

Any fraud allegations related to COVID-19 can be reported to the U.S. Department of Justice at (866) 720-5721 or at https://www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form.

Mazi is scheduled to be sentenced July 29.

VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine

Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
napaface maskbuilding a better bay areaomicron variantcoronaviruscovid 19 variantpandemicfraudcovid 19
Copyright 2022 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
CORONAVIRUS
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tests positive for COVID: spokesman
Bay Area expert says this 1 thing could bring back mask mandates
FDA panel considers what COVID boosters we'll need next
Smart & Final to pay $175K for egg price gouging in pandemic
TOP STORIES
Bay Area faces summerlike spring heat
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
When Title 42 is lifted, backlog of cases remains in Tijuana
Concord police searching for impostor UPS delivery driver
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed to US Supreme Court
Deals and discounts for National Burrito Day
CA landlord says tenants owe $100K in rent but can't evict them
Show More
'Jeopardy!' champ Amy Schneider reflects on White House visit
Bay Area's summerlike heat has many worried about fire danger
Crime keeping 65% of Bay Area residents from big city downtowns
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tests positive for COVID: spokesman
Most drug overdose deaths are tied to these 3 SF neighborhoods
More TOP STORIES News