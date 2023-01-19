Cowboys vs. 49ers: Here's preview of highly-anticipated matchup between San Francisco and Dallas

It's a peak 90s rivalry renewed, here's a preview of this weekend's matchup between the 49ers and Cowboys.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In what's probably the most highly-anticipated game of this weekend's NFL playoff matchups, the San Francisco 49ers will host a familiar foe and longtime rival the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium on Sunday.

The Niners come into this game with 11 straight wins, while the Cowboys are riding a high after beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-14.

Purdy, the rookie third-string quarterback, faces his toughest test when he faces Micah Parsons and a relentless defense. The Cowboys (13-5) dominated Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. But the 49ers have far more options on offense, including Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle.

Dallas is at a disadvantage after playing on the road Monday night. Meanwhile, the 49ers played last Saturday, so they have two extra days of rest.

