49ers fans enjoy dry wildcard match against Seahawks, followed by post-game downpour

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- 49ers fans enjoyed a mostly dry day at Levi's Stadium for the team's playoff game against the Seahawks Saturday.

Fans after the game were in high from, not only staying dry, but for a 49ers win.

A mad dash of people wearing jackets and ponchos could be seen at Levi's Stadium as fans leave following a 49ers victory.

"I was prepared. And praise God the weather turned out very nice," said Janet Storz.

Fans we spoke with who left the stadium say they didn't even have to wear their rain gear during the game.

"You know if it rains, it rains. You know, we have no control over it. It just all worked out. The whole day worked out. It was perfect," Storz said.

Fans say there were concerns in the morning when the heaviest rain fell, but the skies cleared right at kickoff, making the game atmosphere enjoyable.

You can even call them lucky, because right as the game ended, there were downpours in the parking lot as people went to their cars.

It still didn't dampen their spirits.

"I came with a poncho. I came with a sweat suit on and puff coat on. And I came with a mindset of 'it is going to rain so have fun,'" said Dwayne Simmons.

Simmons says he was nervous for the rain at first. But also said he was fortunate to not have to endure it during the game.

"It started, it was drizzling. It came down a little heavier. After that, it stopped. It was a little mellow. We got a little sun. All in all, the rain was pretty cool, man. It was pretty good," he said.

He's hoping the rain clears the way for the 49ers to advance in the playoffs.

"I got plans to go to the Super Bowl. I got the next one, and the next one and the Super Bowl. Keeping the faith. Stay strong. Go Niners," Simmons said.

With this victory, the 49ers will be playing another home game here at Levi's Stadium next week.

Fans hope next week's game showcases the California sunshine.

