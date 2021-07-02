Pets & Animals

'We were ambushed:' Coyotes kill several pets in SJ senior community, residents demand action

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Coyotes kill several pets in SJ senior community

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A coyote problem at a 55+ community in San Jose's Evergreen Foothills is getting out of control.

Residents at The Villages tell ABC7 News, the aggressive animals are attacking, and in some cases, killing dogs.

"This coyote came out of nowhere," Diana Holcomb explained. "We were ambushed."

RELATED: Coyote wanders dangerously close to toddlers in SF's Golden Gate Park

"Ambushed and terrorized" is how Holcomb is describing the recent coyote attack on her dog, Bunny. In May, the maltipoo was picked up and killed by a coyote, with Holcomb still holding on to Bunny's short leash.

"Picked her up and broke her neck, and punctured her. She was screaming, I was screaming- trying to get her pulled up into my arms," Holcomb shared.

"She was already dead. She was dead instantly," she told ABC7 News.

Residents say this isn't the first time a dog was killed. Resident Cheryl Genovesi recalled at least seven injuries to pets and 14 that ended up dying due to coyote attacks in the last 15 months.

VIDEO: SJ residents share frightening stories of 'coyote crisis' after several dogs, cats attacked
EMBED More News Videos

Some San Jose residents say several cats and dogs have recently been attacked and fear the coyotes are getting too comfortable.



In that time, neighbors living within the community say they've been living a nightmare. They've had to arm themselves during walks, with weapons, bear spray and even body armor for their pets.

"Even if I had the bear spray with me- because I was just taking her out for a second- I couldn't have pulled it out fast enough," Holcomb added. "Because it was there, and it was on her in seconds."

Off camera, The Villages general manager Tim Sutherland called this an "on-going co-existence battle."

He acknowledged the animals have lost their fear of humans. He shared the community's educational approach which includes ways residents can eliminate food sources.

VIDEO: East Bay mom goes after coyote that bit 3-year-old during walk
EMBED More News Videos

"She immediately responded, she had a blanket in her hands, she went after the coyote and drove it off of her child," says Patrick Foy, a captain with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.



Sutherland emphasized he is not blaming the residents, calling the death of any pet shocking, scary and horrifying.

In a document shared by Sutherland, ways to eliminate food sources list:

  • Stop feeding ducks & geese at lakes and golf course
  • No pet food outdoors
  • No bird feed on the ground
  • Pick up dropped fruits & vegetables


"I don't think there's enough bird feeders to attract all the coyotes that we're dealing with now," resident Nelson Frick told ABC7 News.

Frick and his wife also lost their dog, Clyde, to a coyote last May.

"We didn't see it, but I found the carcass later," he shared. "Which is not exactly a nice thing to do either."

RELATED: Here's how the Presidio's protecting coyote pups from confrontations with dogs

He said efforts to protect his other dog, Bonnie, have landed him in the hospital. Now, the Frick's don't take Bonnie on walks.

"We don't walk. The dog would love to be out in the front grass," he described. "And every time we open the front door she runs to the door. But we can't let her out because he could be hiding in the bushes."

On two occasions, Frick said he charged at the coyotes and ended up tripping.

"I got it off into the bushes, but fell doing it," he said. Frick suffered soft flesh injuries in both hands and sustained injuries to his face.

Now, he and others fear for the older population who may be unable to defend themselves from these aggressive coyotes.

"They've developed a technique, a hunting process that is injuring our animals and perhaps pursuing some of our citizens," Frick added.

RELATED: Coyote explores Kirby Cove beach near Golden Gate Bridge

As it stands, Santa Clara County agencies do not have the authority to reduce the coyote population.

ABC7 News reached out to Vector Control. The agency said it's aware of the issue- one that has been elevated to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW). However, CDFW did not respond to requests for comment.

Residents shared a letter by Senator Dave Cortese, addressing the coyote crisis.

He wrote, "My office has been in regular contact with CDFW and have been informed that the regional wildlife staff confirmed that, though the situation remains concerning, their assessment is that, at this time, it has not risen to a level that would warrant a public safety coyote response by CDFW."

"The law does not allow the coyotes to be trapped and relocated. If the coyotes are trapped, they must be euthanized. The Villages Golf & Country Club is private property and, thus, the decision as to whether to trap the coyotes remains with The Villages Homeowners Association; we do not have the power to direct them to do so."

ABC7 News reached out to Sen. Cortese's office. A statement from his office read:

"Our Department of Fish and Wildlife has been working closely with The Villages management and staff over the past several months to monitor this situation and administer the best course of action. My Office is also in regular communication with the Department of Fish and Wildlife and The Villages to serve as a resource and evaluate what can potentially be done on the legislative level to help to reduce these types of conflicts with coyotes in our community."

Residents maintain more must be done to protect people and pets.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssan josewild animalscoyotesanimal attackdog
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
Show More
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News