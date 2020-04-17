Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: Coyote explores San Francisco beach as COVID-19 keeps people indoors

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- For weeks, ABC7 News has been showing you videos of coyotes exploring empty San Francisco streets due to stay at home orders. Now, we are seeing coyotes at the beach.

Coronavirus: Listen to the howls of coyotes as lockdown keeps people inside in San Francisco

A nature photographer spotted the wild animal exploring Kirby Cove, a beach area with views of the Golden Gate Bridge, on April 9.

Scott Oller, who shared video of the sighting, says the coyote noticed some whale bones near the water and trotted down to investigate.

RELATED: Video captures coyote following San Francisco couple walking dog

"She didn't seem to mind me hanging out just 30 feet away. I'm glad I live within biking distance of the golden gate gridge during this lockdown," Oller said in an Instagram post. "It's been incredible exploring the marin headlands without the crowds."

Oller's photo and videos are getting a lot reaction with comments ranging from "Wow!" to "AMAZING" to "This is POWERFUL!!!! My goodness."

People have reported seeing more coyotes out and about as COVID-19 keeps people indoors.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

