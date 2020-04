Coronavirus: Coyote explores San Francisco beach as COVID-19 keeps people indoors

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- For weeks, ABC7 News has been showing you videos of coyotes exploring empty San Francisco streets due to stay at home orders. Now, we are seeing coyotes at the beach.A nature photographer spotted the wild animal exploring Kirby Cove, a beach area with views of the Golden Gate Bridge, on April 9.Scott Oller, who shared video of the sighting, says the coyote noticed some whale bones near the water and trotted down to investigate."She didn't seem to mind me hanging out just 30 feet away. I'm glad I live within biking distance of the golden gate gridge during this lockdown," Oller said in an Instagram post. "It's been incredible exploring the marin headlands without the crowds."Oller's photo and videos are getting a lot reaction with comments ranging from "Wow!" to "AMAZING" to "This is POWERFUL!!!! My goodness."People have reported seeing more coyotes out and about as COVID-19 keeps people indoors.