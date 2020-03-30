Video captures coyote following San Francisco couple walking dog

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A coyote was caught on camera closely following a couple walking their tiny dog outside ABC7's station in San Francisco Saturday night.The couple had no idea and had not spotted the coyote.ABC7 security guards and photographer James stepped in and scared the coyote away.Coyotes are often seen in San Francisco and other parts of the Bay Area, but it's rarer to see them in highly-trafficked areas like in front of our station.Now that the streets are so empty due to the novel coronavirus shelter-in-place restrictions, we're definitely seeing more coyotes.