animal news

Video captures coyote following San Francisco couple walking dog

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A coyote was caught on camera closely following a couple walking their tiny dog outside ABC7's station in San Francisco Saturday night.

EXCLUSIVE: Los Gatos woman records standoff between mountain lion and coyotes in her backyard

The couple had no idea and had not spotted the coyote.

ABC7 security guards and photographer James stepped in and scared the coyote away.

Coyotes are often seen in San Francisco and other parts of the Bay Area, but it's rarer to see them in highly-trafficked areas like in front of our station.

VIDEO: Coyote dashes through Downtown San Francisco traffic with rat in mouth

Now that the streets are so empty due to the novel coronavirus shelter-in-place restrictions, we're definitely seeing more coyotes.

Get the latest news, information and videos about animals here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssan franciscowild animalscoyotesanimal newsdoganimalscaught on camerasurveillance video
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
EXCLUSIVE: Standoff between mountain lion, coyotes caught on camera
ANIMAL NEWS
Video captures 2 coyotes howling at morning sunrise
Texas cheerleader bitten by snake while practicing
Endangered pygmy hippo born at San Diego Zoo
Increase in unusual wildlife sightings across Bay Area, animal rescue expert explains why
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
More TOP STORIES News