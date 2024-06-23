  • Watch Now

Here's how much it could cost to host pandas at San Francisco Zoo, report says

Sunday, June 23, 2024
A new report says that hosting pandas at the San Francisco Zoo could cost as much as $70 million for a decade.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- New details about the push to bring Giant Pandas to the San Francisco Zoo.

The big challenge will be paying for them, and we're getting a better idea of how much it'll cost.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports the zoo's financial director put the cost at as much as $70 million for a decade.

RELATED: San Francisco supervisors approve fundraising plan to host pandas at zoo

That includes the panda enclosure, thousands of pounds of bamboo per month and the cost to rent the pandas from China.

Animal rights groups claim $70 million is a low estimate.

Mayor London Breed's fundraising plan is focused on raising $25 million.

The zoo's deputy director says it's premature to put a price tag on what pandas would cost.

