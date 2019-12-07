animal

VIDEO: Coyote dashes through Downtown San Francisco traffic with rat in mouth

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A coyote was spotted near San Francisco's waterfront Friday evening, a rare sight in the city's downtown area that alarmed some pedestrians that saw the animal scurry past them.

The coyote ran down Vallejo St. and rounded the corner onto Front St. past ABC7's studios.

Video shows it had a rat in its mouth and was likely running away from traffic and pedestrians to find a quiet spot to devour its dinner.

Coyote sightings are common in San Francisco's west side where there is more open space and fewer people.

In the downtown area, such sightings are uncommon.

ABC7 News contacted San Francisco Animal Care and Control to alert them of the coyote sighting.
