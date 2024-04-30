Mother of late 'Euphoria' star Angus Cloud speaks at Oakland School for the Arts award show

OAKLAND, Cailf. (KGO) -- The Oakland School for the Arts hosted its artist impact awards celebrating local creatives.

Oakland native Zendaya -- who stars in the HBO Max (now called Max) show "Euphoria" was among those honored -- although she didn't attend the show.

Her co-star -- the late Angus Cloud -- was also honored.

He and Zendaya are OSA alums.

Cloud's mother, Lisa Cloud, accepted the award on his behalf.

"Conor loved this town. He loved the hills, loved the ocean, loved the lake, loved the corner stores, he skated and tagged with everyone up here in every corner of this town," she said.

"I feel him here. I feel him here. And I think he's just a short veil away from being really excited to be with us all tonight."

Two other honorees included singer-drummer Shiela E. and Keith Williams.

He's better known as K-Dub -- and he's a leader and founder of the local skatepark scene.

