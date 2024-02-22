Oakland native Zendaya donates $100,000 to her former theater company Cal Shakes Conservatory

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Award-winning actress Zendaya made a hefty donation to her former East Bay theater company.

The Oakland native donated a whopping $100,000 to Cal Shakes Conservatory.

The Shakespeare Theater is where the "Euphoria" star got her start in acting.

Cal Shakes says the donation will go toward upgrading sound and lighting systems and putting on their latest production.

