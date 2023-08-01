Angus Cloud, who played Fez in the popular HBO hit "Euphoria" and attended the Oakland School for the Arts, has died, according to his family.

Oakland native Zendaya remembers Angus Cloud as an 'infinite beauty' who could light up any room

LOS ANGELES -- Oakland native and 'Euphoria' star Zendaya broke her silence Tuesday on the passing of her castmate and friend Angus Cloud.

In a post on Instagram, Zendaya remembered Cloud as someone who was the best at lighting up any room he entered.

"Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor). I'm so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life," said Zendaya.

Not only were Zendaya and Cloud castmates on "Euphoria" but they were also classmates at Oakland School for the Arts.

Cloud's family confirmed in a statement to ABC News on Monday that the actor had died while at home in Oakland.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today," the statement read. "As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways."

His family added in their statement that Cloud was struggling with the recent loss of his father.

"Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss," they said. "The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

"We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss," his family added in the statement.

Cloud was born on July 10, 1998, in Oakland, Calif. and attended the Oakland School for the Arts. Cloud told the Wall Street Journal in an interview in 2019, that he attended the school at the same time as his "Euphoria" co-star Zendaya.

"We had some of the same friends I guess, but I didn't really know her," he said.

In a tweet, Rolling Stone said Cloud visited last year and shared a joke that showed his love for Oakland. In the video, the actor said, "First time being recognized by a fan, it was like, 'Hey are you from Euphoria?' And I said, 'uh, no, I'm from Oakland. But I was in this show, yeah.'"

When he was living in Brooklyn, New York, he was scouted by "Euphoria's" casting director Jennifer Venditti.

Cloud told WSJ that he thought the audition for "Euphoria" was "some type of scam." When he landed the role of Fezco, Cloud said that while on set, he would change things in the script just before takes.

He said that his goal was to continue acting.

"I'm trying to work on my acting for sure," Cloud said at the time. "My new dream is to be the voice of a cartoon or something. Some kind of voice-over thing, I'm trying to do that."

Cloud's co-star, Javon "Wanna" Walton, who played Cloud's adoptive brother, Ashtray, in "Euphoria" also took to Instagram to pay tribute to his co-star.

"Rest easy brother," Walton wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of himself and Cloud.

Mike Oz, the executive director of Oakland School for the Arts also shared the following statement:

"The OSA community is mourning as we remember Angus and we offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends. Angus is remembered as a multifaceted and talented artist in instrumental music, digital media and production design who had a huge presence at OSA. In addition to his tremendous creativity he was a wonderful big brother to his sisters and avid skateboarder. We are equally proud of Angus's artistic accomplishments in his career since graduating from OSA. Our thoughts are especially with Angus's mother and sisters during this time of tremendous loss."

Upon the news of his passing, HBO released a statement about Cloud.

"We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud," the television company said. "He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and "Euphoria" family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time."

Congresswoman Barbara Lee, who represents Oakland, tweeted that she was saddened to hear about Cloud's death. She called him a brilliant young actor, whose "immense talent touched the lives of countless people." She went on to say his work and legacy will "forever live on and make Oakland proud."

In Oakland, ABC7 News spoke with a woman who says she is a "Euphoria" fan.

"I'm really sad. I'm actually like very sad. He was one of my favorite characters," Oakland resident Jocelyn Garribay said. "I feel like Oakland goes hard for its people and will like rep the people that come from here because it's like you want the people from your town to succeed. "

If you are experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises please call or text the new three-digit code at 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go to 988lifeline.org.

