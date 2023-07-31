Angus Cloud, 'Euphoria' star and Oakland native, dies at 25, family says

LOS ANGELES (KGO) -- Angus Cloud, who played Fez in the popular HBO hit "Euphoria" has died, his family said.

He was 25 years old.

Cloud grew up in the Bay Area and was born in Oakland.

He attended the Oakland School for the Arts.

His family released a statement to ABC News writing:

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.



We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."

HBO released a statement on Twitter writing:

"We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time."

