Bob Lee murder trial: Sister of accused killer details heavy drug use, alleged sex assault

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Testimony continued Monday in the Bob Lee murder trial. Nima Momeni is accused of stabbing and killing Lee in the early morning hours of April 4, 2023. His sister, Khazar Momeni was back on the stand Monday.

The testimony focused on the days leading up to Bob Lee's death. Khazar Momeni testified that Bob Lee introduced her to Jeremy Boivin, who she referred to as, the drug dealer.

She says the day before Bob Lee's death, Boivin came to her apartment, in Millennium Tower, with a tank of nitrous oxide and a liter bottle of GHB, the date rape drug. After hanging out, she testified she went with Boivin for a drive and ultimately back to his apartment. There, she says in addition to nitrous oxide and cocaine she was already doing, Boivin gave her LSD and GHB - drugs she says she took for the first time. Khazar testified that Bob and his close friend Bo Mohazzabi - who had been at Boivin's apartment, left because she says Bo was making her feel uncomfortable. Khazar was joined by a friend of hers who she says also took GHB. Khazar testified both women passed out. She says she woke up face down and crying and that she could remember waking up twice to Boivin pulling down her pants and slapping and grabbing her behind. Khazar testified she called her brother, Nima, Bob Lee's alleged killer, to pick her up. Nima took her back to her apartment in Millennium Tower. There she says Bob Lee came over and that he was friendly with Nima, even putting his arm around him. Jeremy Boivin, who had allegedly sexually assaulted her, also came back over to her apartment to get GHB he had left there; though Khazar testified her husband had spilled it out. She testified her brother Nima, confronted Boivin and said he should have had six cops waiting for Boivin to arrest him, given the alleged sexual assault Khazar had described to her brother when he picked her up. She said Boivin wanted to fight Nima but that she de-escalated the situation.

ABC7 News reporter Melanie Woodrow reached out to Jeremy Boivin's criminal justice attorney Valery Nechay about Khazar Momeni's testimony.

In an emailed statement, she said, "Khazar Momeni's narrative is false and riddled with blatant lies. She should be cross-examined on the duration and frequency of her voluntary, sexual relationship with Mr. Boivin. Khazar Momeni is undoubtedly a drug addict but those struggles with addiction predated her voluntary and consensual encounters with Mr. Boivin. Her testimony proves she is not a credible witness. Mr. Boivin looks forward to clearing his name at the right time and place."

Khazar testified that she continued to see Boivin in a drug dealer capacity after Bob Lee's death and testified that Boivin physically assaulted her more than once. Also that her mom called the cops on him. She said he threated to blackmail her by releasing videos and pictures of her if she spoke to police. Khazar was also asked about text messages she sent to her husband around the time of Bob Lee's death. She invoked her marital privilege rights and did not answer those questions.

Khazar will be back on the stand Tuesday morning for cross examination. Jeremy Boivin is on the witness list and may be called to testify at some point as well.