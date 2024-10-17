Whippits, bowl of drugs: Bob Lee's friend takes stand, details what happened hours before murder

The murder trial of Cash App found Bob Lee entered its third day Wednesday where Bo Mohazzabi detailed what happened hours before the murder.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The third day of testimony in the murder trial of Cash App founder Bob Lee revealed new details of what happened before Nima Momeni allegedly stabbed the tech executive to death.

Bo Mohazzabi, Bob Lee's close friend, took the stand Wednesday where jurors learned through his testimony and surveillance video what occurred that night.

Mohazzabi described arriving at Jeremy Boivin's apartment to meet up with Lee, where Khazar Momeni, Momeni's sister was also hanging out. He talked about whippits being used which is nitrous oxide or laughing gas.

Mohazzabi also described a bowl of drugs, a white powdery substance but said he didn't remember seeing anyone doing drugs.

He said Lee and Boivin had a conversation separately and when Lee came back in he told him, "we're leaving" with no explanation.

Mohazzabi then described the two going to Lee's hotel room for drinks and also so that he could run a business idea by the Cash App founder.

At some point Lee got a call from Nima Momeni. Mohazzabi described Momeni 'interrogating" Lee with questions including, "What was going on with my sister? What did she take? How about getting the girls naked?"

Mohazzabi said he felt uncomfortable. He testified that the call was strange and weird and that he told Lee to get off the phone saying, "this person is crazy," referring to Momeni.

The two then went to the Battery for drinks and then back to Lee's apartment where they continued hanging out.

On cross-examination, Momeni's defense attorney hammered Mohazzabi about a green bag he appeared to take out of his pocket on surveillance video while leaving Boivin's apartment.

Mohazzabi said he had no recollection of what the item was or what was in it. He also said he had no recollection of doing drugs that night. But did testify on direct examination that he did one whippit at Boivin's apartment. The defense continued hammering, focusing on text messages Mohazzabi sent Lee asking if there'd be whippits the night he met him at Boivin's. Lee texting him back, "Dude, a tank."

The cross-examination of Mohazzabi will continue Thursday morning, presumably to poke holes in his testimony on direct examination that Lee wasn't drunk or stumbling or drugged in any way the night he was murdered.