TIMELINE: Events leading up to fatal SF stabbing of Bob Lee shown in court documents

Court records show suspect Nima Momeni confronted tech exec Bob Lee about his little sister before Lee was fatally stabbed.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The ABC7 News I-Team has obtained court documents Friday which reveal new details about what led up to the fatal stabbing of Cash App founder Bob Lee.

Nima Momeni, a 38-year-old Emeryville entrepreneur who police say knew Lee, has been charged with murder in the case. Court records show suspect Momeni confronted Lee about his little sister in the hours before Lee was fatally stabbed.

Here's a timeline of what led up to the violent encounter, according to the SFPD investigation and details from a witness included in the motion to detain without bail documents:

April, 3, 2023

3:30 p.m.

A witness went with the victim to the 1500 block of Mission Street. The witness, Lee, woman (Momeni's sister) and a resident were drinking.

The witness and Lee leave Mission Street and go to the Lee's hotel room at 1 Hotel.

While in Lee's hotel room, the witness says they noticed Lee was having a conversation with Momeni, about Momeni picking up his sister from the house where they had earlier met her. The witness says Momeni was questioning Lee about whether his sister was doing drugs or anything inappropriate.

The witness and Lee leave the hotel and go to the apartment (It is unclear if apartment belongs to witness or victim).

8:31 p.m.

A camera at Millennium Tower shows Momeni drive his BMW to the property, exit his car, and go into the property.

April 4, 2023

12:30 a.m.

The witness says Lee left his apartment. That's the last time witness sees Lee (It is unclear whose apartment it is).

12:39 a.m.

A camera at Millennium Tower shows Lee arrive and enter the tower.

2:03 a.m.

Camera at Millennium Tower shows Lee and Momeni in an elevator together and getting into suspect's BMW. Other surveillance cameras show a car driving to the 400 block of Main Street and park. Two people get out of the car and this is when Lee is reportedly stabbed.

2:35 a.m.

SFPD responds to 365 Main Street and finds Lee suffering from stab wounds.

SFPD searches the surrounding area and find a bloody knife.

On morning of April 4, 2023 (time unclear), the witness calls the Momeni's sister to ask if Lee went to her apartment.

Officers describe a text on Lee's phone from Momeni's sister checking on Lee because "nima came wayyyyyy down hard on you..."

