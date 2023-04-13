Man arrested in fatal stabbing of Bob Lee, appears to have known Cash App founder, source says

Images detail the last moments of Cash App founder Bob Lee's life after fatal stabbing in San Francisco's Rincon Hill neighborhood.

Nima Momeni, 38, has been booked into San Francisco County Jail on a murder charge, according to records.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- An arrest has been made in the San Francisco stabbing death of 43-year-old tech executive Bob Lee, ABC7 News contributor Phil Matier confirms.

Momeni is said to be a tech entrepreneur himself, someone who lived and worked in Emeryville.

Matier confirms information that Mission Local is reporting, that the man arrested appeared to have known Lee and it was not a random street crime.

Lee, the founder of Cash App and the Chief Product Officer of San Francisco-based MobileCoin, was stabbed in the early morning of April 4 in the Rincon Hill neighborhood.

Images obtained by the Daily Mail show Lee stumbling along Main Street after the stabbing. Lee is seen through the front glass doors of the Portside apartment building as he attempts to use the call box before falling to the ground.

Sources say Lee had two stab wounds in his upper left chest. Lee was on the ground for about 10 seconds before standing up and walking towards a police car. Minutes later, Lee died at the scene. Lee's cell phone and his wallet were not stolen during the attack and both items were recovered at the scene, multiple sources told the ABC7 News I-Team.

Lee had moved away from the Bay Area several years ago to Florida, but friends of his tell ABC7 News he was back in San Francisco for a business summit with MobileCoin.

Following his death, friends and other tech executives spoke out in shock and sadness.

"It's just almost numbing, I think everybody close to Bob is just in shock because there was no one who I don't think didn't love Bob," Doug Dalton, a friend of Lee, said.

Dalton said the two had dinner a week before his death, describing Lee's spirits were high.

"He literally did not seem to have a care in the world," Dalton shared. "He was very excited about where things were going with MobileCoin. He was very excited to be back in the Bay for a bit."

Even those who didn't know him aknowledged what he had accomplished in his career and the impact he had as a leader in financial tech.

"My hope that is people going to look now seriously about where he stopped, and then take it from that point," San Jose State University professor and tech expert Ahmed Banafa said. "And they say, 'Okay, so we will fulfill his dream or legacy by going to the next level.'"

The high-profile stabbing also brought conversation from other tech executives saying that violent crime in San Francisco is horrific and the streets are unsafe.

According to the latest 2021 FBI and local police crime data as compiled in ABC7's Neighborhood Safety Tracker, San Francisco is close to the bottom of the list of major cities, with 6.9 homicides per 100,000 people.

Austin, Los Angeles, Miami, Washington, Houston, Minneapolis, Oakland, Chicago, Atlanta, Milwaukee, Philadelphia, Detroit and St. Louis had more reported homicides than San Francisco.

The crime trends for the year as of April 2, 2023 have 12 homicides compared to 10 for that same period last year. The number of reported assault cases is up by 2% and robberies are up by 14%. But rape and human trafficking crimes are significantly down.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed has also spoken out, saying that social media has helped spread a message questioning the safety in the city.

"When the facts of many of these cases come out, many people are going to be surprised," Breed said. "It has really heightened events like this as well as people jumping to conclusions about what they think is happening."

