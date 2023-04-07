Images detail the last moments of Cash App founder Bob Lee's life after fatal stabbing in San Francisco's Rincon Hill neighborhood.

Images detail last moments of Bob Lee's life after stabbing; SFPD says case is 'moving forward'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Images obtained by the Daily Mail show 43-year-old tech exec Bob Lee stumbling along Main St. in San Francisco's Rincon Hill neighborhood. Lee is seen through the front glass doors of the Portside apartment building as he attempts to use the call box before falling to the ground.

Sources say Lee had two stab wounds in his upper left chest. Lee was on the ground for about 10 seconds before standing up and walked towards a police car. Minutes later, Lee died at the scene. Lee's cell phone and his wallet were not stolen during the attack and both items were recovered at the scene, multiple sources told the I-Team.

"We have some leads to follow up on," said San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott. "I can't disclose what those are now, it's early on in the investigation. But I'm hopeful and I'm very confident."

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins told the ABC7 News I-Team she hasn't received any information yet to suggest Lee was targeted.

Stephanie Sierra: "At this point a killer is on the loose, do you have any reason to believe the public should be concerned?"

Brooke Jenkins: "Anytime we have somebody who has committed murder, we should all be concerned if they are out and about on our streets. That is why SFPD is working so hard to solve this case.... Unfortunately this is one that's going to take time to solve."

Sierra: "Have you seen this surveillance video?

Jenkins: "I have not."

Jenkins told the I-Team she can request access to the surveillance footage, but doesn't plan to until an arrest is made.

Sources told us investigators found a silver kitchen knife with a four inch blade in the Caltrans parking lot across the street, but it's unclear if that was the weapon used in the attack.

Sierra: "Would you consider it unusual for a kitchen knife to be used in an alleged targeted attack?"

Jenkins: "As a former prosecutor in our homicide unit, I have seen murders committed in all various types of ways. Oftentimes people who choose to commit murder choose to do it in ways they believe they can more successfully get away with it."

The I-Team has learned Lee was staying at One Hotel which is about a half mile away from the Portside apartment building where emergency crews found Lee on the ground. Sam Habash owns the convenience store across the street.

"This doesn't happen a lot around here," said Habash, who's owned the store for nearly two decades. "We've never seen anything like this... this is too much, my condolences to the family."

While the moments that led up to the stabbing remain a mystery, DA Jenkins dispels rumors this attack is part of escalating violent crime in San Francisco.

"I would ask that people not rush to judgment about the circumstances of this murder, we have nothing about how this happened, whether this was a repeat offender or a targeted attack," Jenkins told the I-Team.

But the I-Team has learned Chief Scott is confident the investigation is making progress.

"There's a lot that has been done and I'm hopeful on this," Chief Scott said. "We'll have more soon."

SFPD is asking anyone with video surveillance or dashcam video from late Monday night to early Tuesday morning in the Rincon Hill area around Main St. to call 415-575-4444.

