Is SF's violent crime as 'horrific' as tech execs claim? Here's what data shows

Is San Francisco's violent crime as "horrific" as Elon Musk and other tech execs claim after the stabbing death of Bob Lee? Here's what data shows.

San Francisco has problems like many cities, but the statistics don't support the claims many are putting online.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Following the stabbing death of Bob Lee, many tech industry executives have taken to social media to say that violent crime in San Francisco is horrific and the streets are unsafe. But is there any truth to that?

Tech executive Bob Lee was killed in Rincon Hill, an upscale San Francisco neighborhood. It's home to many young professionals.

According to the latest census, the median household income there is more than $244,000.

Lee's murder is the first reported homicide this year to take place within the Southern station of the police department.

Neighborhoods like the Tenderloin and the Bayview have had more homicides so far this year, yet that seems to go unnoticed among many San Franciscans.

But that one statistic in Rincon Hill has some in the tech industry talking and posting, a lot.

Tesla's CEO Elon Musk tweeted, "Violent crime in SF is horrific...."

Many more executives criticized Mayor London Breed and city officials for creating in their words, unsafe streets.

"Congratulations, your policies have claimed another life," wrote another.

But is San Francisco really as dangerous as these tech executives claim?

Not according to the latest 2021 FBI and local police crime data as compiled in ABC7's Neighborhood Safety Tracker.

San Francisco is close to the bottom of the list of major cities, with 6.9 homicides per 100,000 people.

Austin, Los Angeles, Miami, Washington, Houston, Minneapolis, Oakland, Chicago, Atlanta, Milwaukee, Philadelphia, Detroit and St. Louis had more reported homicides than San Francisco.

Supervisor Matt Dorsey represents the district where Lee was murdered.

"This is not a city where anybody should feel for their lives at 2:30 in the morning," expressed Dorsey.

ABC7 News dug even deeper.

The crime trends for the year as of April 2, 2023 have 12 homicides compared to 10 for that same period last year.

The number of reported assault cases is up by 2% and robberies are up by 14%. But rape and human trafficking crimes are significantly down.

Statistics don't matter when it's somebody you love who has lost their lives in an incident in San Francisco," added Dorsey.

San Francisco has problems like many cities, but these numbers does not fit the narrative that some people are putting out there on social media. With that said, these statistics are not comforting to the family of any of the victim, whether they live in Rincon Hill or the Tenderloin.

