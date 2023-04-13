Images detail the last moments of Cash App founder Bob Lee's life after fatal stabbing in San Francisco's Rincon Hill neighborhood.

Man arrested in fatal stabbing of Bob Lee, appears to have known Cash App founder, source says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- An arrest has been made in the San Francisco stabbing death of tech executive Bob Lee, ABC7 News contributor Phil Matier confirms.

Matier confirms information that Mission Local is reporting, that the man arrested appeared to have known Lee and it was not a random street crime.

Lee, the founder of Cash App and the Chief Product Officer of San Francisco-based MobileCoin, was stabbed in the early morning of April 4.

