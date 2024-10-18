Khazar Momeni takes stand in Bob Lee murder trial, testifies brother did not kill Cash App founder

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The woman at the center of the Bob Lee murder case took the stand this afternoon. Nima Momeni is accused of stabbing and killing Bob Lee in April 2023. Prosecutors allege Momeni was angry at Lee in connection with his sister being drugged and sexually assaulted at another man's apartment.

Khazar Momeni was soft-spoken initially, placing her Valentino clutch and oversized sunglasses on the witness stand. When asked when she learned her brother killed Lee, she responded, "My brother has not killed Bob Lee. I don't know anything else about the case."

Khazar testified she didn't recall many of the text exchanges she had with her brother after Lee's death.

She testified on April 3, the day before his death, she was under the influence of cocaine, nitrous oxide (also known as whippits or laughing gas) as well as LSD and GHB (also known as the date rape drug).

She said Jeremy Boivin, who she referred to as a drug dealer several times, had given her the LSD and GHB.

She testified she didn't see Nima do any cocaine on April 3 even though prosecutors showed her texts in which she told her brother that blow had messed up his mind and made him act like a lunatic.

She said on April 4, the day Lee was murdered, that she was under the influence of nitrous oxide, which she testified is a high that lasts for five minutes, but that she was doing hits continuously from a tank that Boivin had brought her.

The prosecuting attorney asked her why she would invite someone she had told her brother sexually assaulted her back to her place 10 hours after the assault? She answered because of her upbringing she sometimes goes back to her abuser.

Prosecutors then showed Khazar texts she sent Nima repeatedly saying that Lee never touched her, no one did.

Prosecutors asked Khazar about her continued relationship with Boivin, which she denied.

ABC7 News previously obtained court documents that include a transcribed conversation Boivin had with SFPD Sgt. Dittmer. In it Boivin says he still sees Khazar and had seen her on her recent birthday. We also learned in court that Khazar and her husband, a prominent San Francisco plastic surgeon, are paying a portion of Nima's legal bills and that Khazar has spoken to his attorneys, she said, about financial matters.

Krista Lee, Bob Lee's ex-wife, was not in court during Khazar's testimony. Nima Momeni's attorneys had asked that she not be present for Khazar's testimony as they said she was interfering in the case.

Krista told ABC7 News she was at her child's volleyball finals and does plan to be in court on Monday as Khazar continues testifying. Jurors have Friday off.