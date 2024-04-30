Love music and your partner? You can tie the knot at Outside Lands in San Francisco this year!

You can now get married at SF's Outside Lands: Here's what the package includes

Outside Lands organizers say attendees can get married, host a recommitment ceremony or renew vows at San Francisco's three-day music festival.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Want to get married? Why wait? Well, you do have wait a bit if you want get hitched at San Francisco's Outside Lands this summer.

Festival organizers announced a new tradition for the popular music event on Instagram on Tuesday called "City Hall" where attendees can host a wedding ceremony, recommitment ceremony or renew their vows during the three-day festival weekend.

"Package includes a wedding officiant, commemorative festival wedding certificate, a post-ceremony photo and more!," organizers wrote.

According to OSL's City Hall website, there is a cost of $349 plus $12.95 fee for a 15-minute wedding reservation.

This cost is separate from the regular festival ticket entry which is required to get in.

Organizers say spots are limited.

Outside Lands will be held from Aug. 9-11 at Golden Gate Park.

The lineup includes The Killers, Sturgill Simpson and Tyler, the Creator, with a special country set by Post Malone.

Tickets went on sale on April 24.