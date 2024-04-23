Outside Lands 2024 lineup: The Killers, Post Malone and Tyler, the Creator to headline

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The lineup for this year's Outside Lands festival in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park has dropped. Headliners include The Killers, Sturgill Simpson and Tyler, the Creator, with a special country set by Post Malone.

Also announced for the Aug. 9-11 festival are the Postal Service, Grace Jones, Jungle, Tyla, Slowdive, the Last Dinner Party, Victoria Monét, Snoh Aalegra, Gryffin, Young the Giant, Schoolboy Q, Reneé Rapp and many more.

Three-day tickets go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Get the full lineup and more information here.