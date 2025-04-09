Votes still being counted in San Jose District 3 special election

Early election night results show Gabby Chavez-Lopez maintaining her lead in the special election for the Dist. 3 seat on the San Jose City Council.

Early election night results show Gabby Chavez-Lopez maintaining her lead in the special election for the Dist. 3 seat on the San Jose City Council.

Early election night results show Gabby Chavez-Lopez maintaining her lead in the special election for the Dist. 3 seat on the San Jose City Council.

Early election night results show Gabby Chavez-Lopez maintaining her lead in the special election for the Dist. 3 seat on the San Jose City Council.

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Early election night results show Gabby Chavez-Lopez maintaining her lead in the special election for the District 3 seat on the San Jose City Council.

As of 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, Chavez-Lopez has 29% of the vote, followed by Matthew Quevedo with 22% of the vote and Anthony Tordillos with 20% of the vote. Unless one candidate gets more than 50% of the vote, the top two vote-getters will head to a June 24 runoff election.

"I loved seeing such a great lead, it really speaks to the community we've built through the campaign and our message of celebration, bringing folks together and positivity," Chavez-Lopez told San Jose Spotlight. "I'm really encouraged by these results."

When the results went live, a roomful of supporters at Chavez-Lopez's election night party erupted in cheers and chanted her name. She jumped excitedly up and down.

Her supporters, including San Jose Councilmember Peter Ortiz and Santa Clara County Supervisor Betty Duong, gathered at her campaign headquarters in downtown San Jose Tuesday night.

"It's an early lead, too early to tell, but I felt like everybody else in the room and we got loud," Duong told San Jose Spotlight. "We were so joyful because it validates her work, it validates our messaging, it validates the campaign that Gabby has been running."

A more muted reaction came from supporters of Quevedo at his party who, alongside his wife, watched the early results put him in second place.

"I'm feeling good," Quevedo told San Jose Spotlight. "It looks like a good second place right now. We're going to keep watching the numbers come in but should everything work in our favor, we're looking forward to a runoff and connecting again with the voters and talking to them about the basics and making sure we're focusing on street homelessness, filling our police department, building the housing we need in the community and supporting small businesses."

The election results could tip the city council's scales of power, reshaping Mayor Matt Mahan's delicate six-vote majority and painting an early referendum on his controversial agenda to arrest homeless people and prioritize temporary shelter over permanent affordable housing. Total voter turnout so far is at 14.9% -- roughly 7,081 of the district's 47,307 registered voters.

The center-right mayor has put his political machine's resources behind Quevedo, 37, who is Mahan's deputy chief of staff. Meanwhile, the mayor's critics in Democratic Party circles have either backed Chavez-Lopez, 37, the Latina Coalition of Silicon Valley's executive director, or Tordillos, 33, chair of the San Jose Planning Commission.

"Our campaign has already crushed the pundit's special interests' expectations," Kurt Frewing, Tordillos' campaign manager, told San Jose Spotlight after the first round of results.

Mahan said Quevedo's trailing position shows a contrast between his favored candidate and Chavez-Lopez, who he called the "establishment" candidate with special interest backing from oil and gas corporations such as Chevron and PG &E.

"I have never seen a council primary with such a wave of special interest money," Mahan told San Jose Spotlight.

The mayor denied the notion the results embody a voter rejection of his recent -- and controversial -- policy proposals that include arresting homeless people and prioritizing temporary shelter over permanent affordable housing. He said he himself ran on the proposal that public camping should not be a choice.

"They're not new," Mahan said. "I ran on the idea we should reject solutions that cost $1 million in order to take six years to build and should instead invest in basic dignified shelter for every person on our streets. I ran on the notion that when shelter and treatment beds are available, we should require people to use them. And I ran on the idea that we as public officials should not get raises without results."

Seven candidates are vying for the open seat in District 3, including Quevedo, Chavez-Lopez, Tordillos, pro tem judge Irene Smith, retired family counselor Tyrone Wade, retired sheriff Lt. Adam Duran and Philip Dolan, a knife sharpener salesman.

Susan Hayes, a former political science professor and District 3 resident of 28 years, was among Quevedo's supporters waiting anxiously for the first round of results as wine flowed in the upscale District bar and restaurant in the heart of downtown.

"Obviously the two big concerns are the unhoused and the vibrancy of the city including trash and cleanup and businesses going out. For me -- for everybody -- all these candidates have the same issues," Hayes told San Jose Spotlight. "But what matters is how you think about them. I liked Matt's reasoning about the challenges of the unhoused and how to deal with them and his admission that we might not have all the answers."

The special election is the result of a child sex abuse investigation into former District 3 Councilmember Omar Torres, which led to his arrest and resignation on Election Day last November. The scandal revealed Torres sent texts asking for sex with minors and admitted to molesting an underage relative in the 1990s.

The race has been replete with attack ads and dramatic mailers, either associating Quevedo with Elon Musk or accusing Chavez-Lopez of exploiting the housing crisis. And the campaign dollars are stacking up, with constituents and special interest groups putting thousands of dollars behind their chosen candidates.

Quevedo, deputy chief of staff for Mahan, continues to lead the pool of candidates in fundraising, with recent campaign finance filings showing more than $271,000 raised as of April 7. Tordillos has leaped ahead of Chavez-Lopez raising more than $163,000. Chavez-Lopez is now in third having raised nearly $152,000.

Political action committees (PACs) funding has heated up significantly as the race heads to the finish line. Along with the thousands of dollars spent by candidates, seven political action committees have spent more than $800,000 on the race either supporting or opposing Quevedo and Chavez-Lopez.

