These are the candidates running to represent Downtown San Jose and what residents want to see

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Seven candidates are running to represent the heart of San Jose, the businesses and neighborhoods that make up downtown.

The District 3 seat was once held by Omar Torres who is currently in custody on sexual assault charges involving a minor. On April 8th, only people who live in District 3 will get to vote in the special election.

Ruth Herrera runs one of those downtown businesses, an eco-friendly store, The Source Zero San Jose.

"Even the days when I close at 4:30 I usually stay past 4:30 until 7, 8 or 9," Herrera said.

Former San Jose Councilmember Omar Torres has been arrested on child sex abuse charges, leaving his constituents frustrated without representation.

As a small business owner doing it all herself, she hopes whoever will represent people working and living downtown has some business background.

"If they could have some knowledge would be preferred because they would understand the struggle that is having a business," Herrera said.

Jeff Levine with the Roosevelt Neighborhood Park Association says he'd like a candidate to lean in on quality of life issues.

"Public safety, the homelessness issue, the cleanliness, graffiti, all that type of stuff," Levine said.

He said it's imperative people vote.

"So it's up to us to get involved even if people haven't been involved in the past now is the time to do it because it could really impact your day-to-day life," Levine said.

The candidates include:

Gabby Chavez-Lopez, a nonprofit executive and community advocate

, a nonprofit executive and community advocate

Philip Dolan, a salesman

, a salesman

Adam Duran, retired Lieutenant with the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office

, retired Lieutenant with the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office

Matthew Quevedo, deputy chief of staff for Mayor Matt Mahan

, deputy chief of staff for Mayor Matt Mahan

Irene Smith, who ran against Omar Torres in 2022, is an attorney and pro tem judge

, who ran against Omar Torres in 2022, is an attorney and pro tem judge

Anthony Tordillos, is the city's planning commission chair

, is the city's planning commission chair

Tyrone Wade, a former counselor who unsuccessfully ran for mayor multiple times

Longtime District 3 resident Richard Ajluni has seen downtown go through ups and downs.

Homelessness and public safety are issues he'd like to see a representative change and he wants a candidate who has lived in the district.

"Who understands the needs who has been a community member, a spouse, a partner, a parent whatever somebody who has lived in the district for a long time not someone who moved here 15 minutes ago because they saw an opportunity to run," Ajluni said.

Post Street, a hidden gem in San Jose, is the city's second downtown pedestrian mall as one block officially closes off to cars.

There are roughly 100,000 residents in downtown. Ajluni said with a potentially low voter turnout, every vote counts.

"With seven candidates running and 8 or 9,000 people show up I mean every vote is extremely critical in this environment. And to all my neighbors, please vote, it's really important. I don't want 8,000 people to have the capacity to decide what happens for 100,000," Ajluni said.

The Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters' Office said ballots for this election will be mailed on Monday, March 10th.

If no candidate receives the majority vote, the two highest vote-getters will face off in a runoff election in June.