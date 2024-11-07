San Jose residents 'feel betrayed' with lack of representation following Omar Torres' arrest

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Former San Jose Councilmember Omar Torres has been arrested on child sex abuse charges and has resigned after weeks of public pressure, leaving his constituents frustrated without representation.

The victim came forward as Torres was already being investigated in a separate case involving a minor. Torres, who represented District 3 on the council, has been absent from City Hall since the beginning of October and resigned right before his arrest.

David Heindel is the co-owner of Hotworx in downtown San Jose, a gym he runs along with his wife and daughter.

As a business owner in District 3, Heindel doesn't have a city council representative he can bring issues to.

"I have things right now that are sitting on the back burner because there's nobody there in City Hall really to help me with them," Heindel said.

Jeff Levine lives in what was Torres's district of downtown San Jose with roughly 85,000 residents and is a board member for the Roosevelt Park Neighborhood Association.

"People feel betrayed in District 3" Levine said. "It's city in of itself with needs just like everyone else."

Finding a replacement for Torres will take time. Mayor Matt Mahan said city council will decide whether they will appoint someone to the position, or if the city will hold a special election.

"As I've advocated when the District 8 and District 10 seats became vacant two years ago I personally prefer a special election even though it takes a little more time and costs a little more money," Mayor Mahan said on Wednesday.

Levine agrees with the mayor.

"I prefer a special election, I know it's about $2 million but that's the price of democracy."

Heindel echoed the same sentiment, but the decision will ultimately come down to a council vote.

"Having somebody in there to represent us well is critical," he said.